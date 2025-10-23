Police investigating after Porsche seen with 2 children sitting atop rear along Dairy Farm Walk

The police are investigating a case involving a moving car with two children riding on its rear along Dairy Farm Walk.

In a video posted to the Facebook group SG Road Vigilante on Monday (Oct 20), a yellow Porsche Cayman is seen travelling along the road with two young boys holding onto the vehicle's spoiler while seated atop its rear.

Two women can also be seen standing nearby watching the children.

In a separate TikTok post — which has since been deleted — the same boys appear to be sitting on the vehicle's rear without any safety restraints as the sports car drives off.

According to the TikTok post, the video is believed to have been uploaded by Prem Roy Motoring, a car brokerage firm. The clip also showed a man wishing viewers a happy Deepavali.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police confirmed that a report has been lodged and that investigations are ongoing.

In the comments section, several netizens voiced their opinions on the dangerous act, with some calling it "irresponsible."

Others questioned the parents' actions. "Not very smart," said one user.

Some, however, felt that parents should be allowed to decide how to raise their children, while others believed the case should be reported to the authorities for proper handling.

AsiaOne has reached out to Prem Roy Motoring for comment.

