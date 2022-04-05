Police investigating brawl outside Katong Square

The police are looking into a group fight that took place along East Coast Road.

A minute-long video circulating online on Tuesday (April 5) showed about eight men brawling on a road outside Katong Square.

In the clip, they were seen charging at each other as two women tried to stop the fight.

One of the men was also seen choking another man before dragging him by his shirt to the sidewalk.

A third man retrieved a sharp object resembling a weapon from a nearby car. He noticed that he was being filmed, which made him shouting and gesturing angrily at the person behind the camera.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police confirmed that a report was lodged and they are looking into the matter.

