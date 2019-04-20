Police investigating case of e-scooter rider who allegedly hit child along Orchard Road

The police are investigating a case of an e-scooter rider who allegedly hit a child along Orchard Road on Friday evening (Apr 19).

Several Stomp contributors alerted Stomp to a video of the confrontation between the rider and the child's father that was posted to Complaint Singapore's Facebook group page.

In the video, a group of women are seen tending to a child as his father hurls vulgarities at the e-scooter rider.

According to the post, the father of the kid had allegedly punched the rider after he struck his son.

It added that the rider was a Deliveroo delivery guy.

A woman is holding on to the man, trying to calm him down and to prevent him from going over to the rider.

At one point she even covers his mouth with her hand.

The delivery guy shouts at the father and says that he should have been looking out for his kid to which the father replies, "F*** you!"

Stomp understands the father made a police report following the incident.

A police spokesman confirmed with Stomp that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.