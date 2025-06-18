Police investigating cyclist hit by stray bullet near SAF range for wilful trespass

The male cyclist who was hit by a stray bullet while cycling in a restricted area gazetted for live-firing exercises is being investigated for wilful trespass, the police said on Wednesday (June 18) in response to media queries on the case.

The 42-year-old man was cycling with his friends in the Central Catchment Nature Reserve between Upper Seletar and Upper Pierce reservoirs on Sunday (June 15) when he suffered a gunshot wound, with a bullet slug lodged in his left lower back, at around 11.40am.

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) was at the time conducting an authorised live-firing activity at its Nee Soon 500m range, about 2.3km from where the man was.

The area has clear signages to warn members of the public of the dangers and against entering the area.

The man was taken to the National University Hospital by his friends, where he underwent surgery to remove the bullet slug, and is in a stable condition.

Under the Military Manoeuvres Act, unauthorised individuals are not allowed to enter gazetted areas designated for SAF live firing for their own safety.

The Miscellaneous Offences (Public Order and Nuisance) Act defines wilful trespass as any person who deliberately trespasses on any grounds belonging to the government, areas and places designated for public purposes, houses, premises, land, boats or vessels without a satisfactory excuse.

The penalty for wilful trespass is a maximum fine of $1,000.

[[nid:719141]]

editor@asiaone.com