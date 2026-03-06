Police investigating after ambulance seen speeding along Stadium Road

Investigations into a private ambulance are ongoing after footage showing it driving recklessly near Stadium Road went viral online.

The incident occurred on March 3 at around 11am, according to footage uploaded to the SG Road Vigilante Facebook group which has since garnered over 150,000 views.

In the video, a Goodwill Ambulance Services van is seen speeding and overtaking another van after turning into Kallang Airport Way.

The ambulance subsequently speeds up and even drives over the chevron markings to overtake the camcar while filtering onto the road towards the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE).

The ambulance can then be seen driving over the kerb and stopping, narrowly missing oncoming traffic.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that they received a report and that an investigation is ongoing.

AsiaOne has reached out to Goodwill Ambulance Services Group for more information.

