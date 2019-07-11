Police investigating Hong Kong restaurant owner over gathering in Singapore on the city's protests

SINGAPORE - The police have impounded the passport of a Hong Kong restaurant owner as they investigate him for allegedly organising a gathering here for people to air their views on the protests in the city.

The police said on Wednesday (Nov 6) that they were alerted last month, on Oct 11, to an incident involving Hong Kong resident Alex Yeung.

"The event was initially held at Kimoto Gastro Bar located at The Sail @ Marina Bay, and after some time, shifted to the public area in the vicinity of The Promontory at Marina Boulevard," the police said in response to media queries.

"Currently, (Mr) Yeung's passport has been impounded while he is assisting the police with ongoing investigations," the police said, adding: "He is, however, neither arrested nor in police custody, and is free to go about his activities within Singapore.

"The police would like to remind the public that organising or participating in a public assembly without a police permit in Singapore is illegal and constitutes an offence under the Public Order Act.

"The police will not grant any permit for assemblies that advocate political causes of other countries. Foreigners visiting or living in Singapore should abide by our laws."