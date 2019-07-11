Police investigating Hong Kong restaurant owner over gathering in Singapore on the city's protests

Police said that they were alerted last month to an incident involving Hong Kong resident Alex Yeung.
PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube, Screengrab/Facebook
Prisca Ang
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - The police have impounded the passport of a Hong Kong restaurant owner as they investigate him for allegedly organising a gathering here for people to air their views on the protests in the city.

The police said on Wednesday (Nov 6) that they were alerted last month, on Oct 11, to an incident involving Hong Kong resident Alex Yeung.

"The event was initially held at Kimoto Gastro Bar located at The Sail @ Marina Bay, and after some time, shifted to the public area in the vicinity of The Promontory at Marina Boulevard," the police said in response to media queries.

"Currently, (Mr) Yeung's passport has been impounded while he is assisting the police with ongoing investigations," the police said, adding: "He is, however, neither arrested nor in police custody, and is free to go about his activities within Singapore.

"The police would like to remind the public that organising or participating in a public assembly without a police permit in Singapore is illegal and constitutes an offence under the Public Order Act.

"The police will not grant any permit for assemblies that advocate political causes of other countries. Foreigners visiting or living in Singapore should abide by our laws."

Mr Yeung, who is the founder of the Wah Kee chain of restaurants, is known for his pro-China views.

He said in a video posted on YouTube on Monday that he visited Singapore on Oct 10 to explore the possibility of setting up shop in Singapore and living here, as it is difficult to do business in Hong Kong now.

He said he had planned to stay here for three days, until Oct 12.

"I have never thought of doing anything illegal in Singapore... I have never been a political person. I'm a businessman," he said in the video, which has been viewed more than 185,000 times.

He met some of his fans at the bar on Oct 11 and they asked if they could take photos with him. "I wanted to go back to my hotel to sleep but I stayed out of politeness," he said.

In a video of the gathering that is circulating on social media, Mr Yeung is seen speaking to a group of at least 10 people. 

The meeting continued until about 10pm, before he decided to leave and was followed by some of the fans, Lianhe Zaobao reported.

In his video, Mr Yeung said that he spends four to five hours visiting parks in Singapore every day over the past month.

Through his lawyer Nicholas Narayanan, Mr Yeung said that he is unable to comment on what happened on Oct 11 because of the ongoing police investigation and he is cooperating fully with the police.

When contacted on Thursday, staff from Kimoto Gastro Bar declined to comment on the gathering.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Hong Kong protests

TRENDING

&#039;How can you ride here?&#039;: Pedestrians shove GrabFood cyclist off bicycle path in Yishun
'How can you ride here?': Pedestrians shove GrabFood cyclist off bicycle path in Yishun
Carina Lau feels bad for hubby Tony Leung because he has to eat clean in preparation for Marvel role
Carina Lau feels bad for hubby Tony Leung because he has to eat clean in preparation for Marvel role
Chingmy Yau&#039;s daughter is the spitting image of her mum - and other gorgeous children of Asian stars
Chingmy Yau's daughter is the spitting image of her mum - and other gorgeous children of Asian stars
Landslide hits road in Genting
Landslide hits road in Genting
17-year-old boy in Thailand found dead after overnight gaming binge during school holidays
17-year-old boy in Thailand found dead after overnight gaming binge during school holidays
Woman dies in accident in Lentor Avenue; she pushes child out of harm&#039;s way before being hit by car
Woman dies in accident in Lentor Avenue; she pushes child out of harm's way before being hit by car
China woman almost dies from heart attack after son couldn&#039;t do a math problem
China woman almost dies from heart attack after son couldn't do a math problem
More heads roll at Chinese airline over cockpit visitor
More heads roll at Chinese airline over cockpit visitor
Joey Yung apologises for &#039;supporting&#039; Hong Kong protests
Joey Yung apologises for 'supporting' Hong Kong protests
Pros and cons of keeping your savings in your CPF special account
Pros and cons of keeping your savings in your CPF special account
Did Zoe Tay mistake Edwin Goh for the new Star Search 2019 winner?
Did Zoe Tay mistake Edwin Goh for the new Star Search 2019 winner?
Umno: &#039;Snap election&#039; next year if power transition fails
Umno: 'Snap election' next year if power transition fails

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Weekend planner Nov 9-10: Sky High Circus, night bazaar &amp; other fun activities
Weekend planner Nov 9-10: Sky High Circus, night bazaar & other fun activities
&#039;Chicken rice&#039; soba in the CBD with so much meat &#039;it&#039;s like free&#039;
'Chicken rice' soba in the CBD with so much meat 'it's like free'
Places to visit near Singapore that will make you believe you&#039;re in Europe
Places to visit near Singapore that will make you believe you're in Europe
Your contractor damaged your neighbour&#039;s property. Can you be made liable?
Your contractor damaged your neighbour's property. Can you be made liable?

Home Works

8 creative ways to get the most out of your condo layout
8 creative ways to get the most out of your condo layout
7 luxe minimalist homes in Singapore that we wish were ours
7 luxe minimalist homes in Singapore that we wish were ours
House tour: Carefully restored Onan Road shophouse hailed for heritage contribution
House tour: Carefully restored Onan Road shophouse hailed for heritage contribution
8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment
8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Malaysian models flamed for posing on graves in Christian cemetery for bridal photoshoot
Malaysian models flamed for posing on graves in Christian cemetery for bridal photoshoot
12 years later, Andy Lau&#039;s crazy fan admits she was wrong, seeks dead father&#039;s forgiveness
12 years later, Andy Lau's crazy fan admits she was wrong, seeks dead father's forgiveness
Linda Chung makes stunning appearance in Melaka with kebaya
Linda Chung makes stunning appearance in Melaka with kebaya
Taiwanese climber&#039;s bikini shot at Everest Base Camp sets tongues wagging
Too sexy for Everest? Taiwanese woman's bikini shot sets tongues wagging

SERVICES