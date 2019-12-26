Police investigating man for taking part in Marina Bay public assembly without permit

SINGAPORE - A 32-year-old Indian national is being investigated for participating in a public assembly without a police permit, the police said on Wednesday (Dec 25).

He had allegedly committed the offence at Marina Bay, to protest against India's Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The Straits Times understands that the man had posted a picture of himself on social media, holding a placard to express his unhappiness.

His occupation and residence status in Singapore are currently unclear.

ST also understands that he is the only one being investigated in this case.

In a statement, the police said that organising or participating in a public assembly without a police permit is illegal and an offence under the Public Order Act.