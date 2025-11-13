Police investigating man who reversed car into elderly woman in Ang Mo Kio

A 61-year-old man who reversed his car into an elderly woman in Ang Mo Kio is assisting police investigations.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police stated that they were alerted to an accident involving a car and a pedestrian at about 2.30pm on Wednesday (Nov 12).

The incident took place at JIn Chengam, in Sembawang Hills Estate off Upper Thomson Road.

The pedestrian, a 77-year-old woman, was conscious when taken to hospital, said the police.

According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force, she was taken to Woodlands Health Campus.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The incident was caught on CCTV footage, which was uploaded to Facebook group SG Road Vigilante the next day.

In the video, a man can be seen getting into a white car parked along the road as a woman comes out of her landed home.

As she moves the rubbish bin outside her home, he suddenly reverses at a high speed and collides into her.

He then parks his car and walks away.

The nearly two-minute-long clip has garnered over 122,000 views as at Thursday night.

