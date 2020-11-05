Police investigating murder of man stabbed at Punggol Field

A 38-year-old man who was out on a late-night jog at Punggol Field yesterday (May 10) has died after he was attacked.

He was stabbed multiple times by an assailant with a knife, and collapsed in a pool of blood at a bus stop opposite Block 227A Sumang Lane, Lianhe Zaobao reported.

Paramedics rushed him to Sengkang General Hospital where he died of severe injuries.

The crime scene was cordoned off for investigations after the attack, and vehicles entering the area were turned away, according to CNA.

PHOTO: Lianhe Zaobao

Pasir Ris-Punggol MP Sun Xueling expressed her condolences to the victim's loved ones in a Facebook post today (May 11), adding that the police are checking camera footages in the vicinity.

"We understand the concerns of residents with regards to public safety. I have spoken to the police to step up patrols in the vicinity," she wrote.

The police have classified the case as murder and investigations are ongoing.

