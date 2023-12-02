Police investigating passenger filmed prying open door of moving MRT train

SINGAPORE - The police are investigating a passenger who was filmed prying open a door of a moving MRT train on Nov 29.

In videos circulating online, a passenger can be seen wrestling with the sliding doors of what appears to be a train in transit on the North-South line. Other passengers out of frame are heard yelling at the person to stop.

One door budges, briefly opening a crack, before a uniformed officer interrupts the passenger.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, SMRT president Lam Sheau Kai said station staff were alerted to the incident on Nov 29 around 1pm.

SMRT staff entered the train to investigate, but the passenger was uncooperative and turned aggressive, Mr Lam added.

The passenger resisted the staff’s advice to leave the train and TransCom, the police division that patrols train stations, was called in.

Pictures of the aftermath online show the offending passenger curled up in a foetal position on the platform of Ang Mo Kio station, surrounded by TransCom officers and station staff.

“This action endangers the safety of the commuter as well as others on the train,” said Mr Lam.

SMRT takes a very serious view of such behaviour and are assisting in police investigations, he added.

In response to queries, the police confirmed that a report had been lodged and investigations are ongoing.

