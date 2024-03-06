Police investigating posters in NTU toilets claiming university's funding Israel in Gaza war

Police investigations are ongoing over posters that were put up at Nanyang Technological University's (NTU) toilets claiming the university is funding Israel in the war in Gaza.

The posters, which were found during NTU's Open House last Saturday (March 2), said: "Applying to NTU? Your school fees are funding the genocide in Palestine."

The poster, from an anonymous source, claimed that NTU's collaboration with French multinational company Thales, which has a joint research laboratory with the university and the French National Centre for Scientific Research, is one example of how the school is funding Israel.

Thales designs, develops and manufactures electrical systems as well as devices and equipment for the aerospace, defence, transportation and security sectors

The poster claimed that Thales has a "relationship" with Israeli Aerospace Industries and Israel-based international military technology company Elbit, which in turn develop weapons that were used in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The poster also listed several companies that they claimed is "enabling the genocide" in Gaza.

A photo of the poster was later shared on Reddit, with one netizen saying that a police report was lodged.

Responding to Today's queries, NTU said that the posters were not authorised and were removed by campus security.

The police confirmed to AsiaOne on Wednesday (March 6) that a police report has been lodged and investigations are ongoing.

