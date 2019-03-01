Police investigating spat in Pasir Ris between teen cyclist and Audi couple

A video of the incident, recorded by the 15-year-old cyclist, was uploaded to Facebook group SG Road Vigilante on Feb 28, 2019.

SINGAPORE - A couple in their 60s and a teenage cyclist who were involved in a heated confrontation in Pasir Ris on Thursday (Feb 28) are assisting the police with their investigations.

The police have classified the incident, which took place in Pasir Ris Drive 3 towards Loyang Avenue, as a case of voluntarily causing hurt.

A video of the incident, recorded by the 15-year-old cyclist, was uploaded to Facebook group SG Road Vigilante that same night.

Prior to the recording, the cyclist allegedly hit the Audi which the 60-year-old woman was driving.

In the nearly four-minute video, she and the 66-year-old man can be seen trying to grab the phone from the cyclist.

The couple repeatedly accuse the cyclist of hitting their car and attempting to flee.

"You (did) not even stop. If we didn't stop you, you would never stop," says the woman.

The cyclist counters: "There is a traffic light there and the light is green... if I stop, the car behind will ram into me."

He also claims he has already apologised, and that there was no damage done to the car.

The woman says that her car has been scratched, and the trio continue to argue.

At one point, the man threatens to report the cyclist to the Land Transport Authority and upload footage of the incident on social media.

Later, the couple demand that the cyclist hand over his identity card, which he claims he does not have with him.

The woman then grabs at the phone, covering its camera. Sounds of a struggle can be heard.

The man can be heard repeatedly asking the cyclist if he wants to fight.

As the three of them tussle, a passer-by tries to break up the confrontation and tells the couple: "Explain to the police, please, but you cannot do this! The moment you fight him you are in the wrong."

But the trio continue arguing and struggling for the phone.

Later, the man threatens to call the police.

The cyclist responds: "Call the police, that's the best thing to do. This is Singapore, the law protects the weak."

The video ends with the trio fighting for the phone again.

