Police investigating suspected illegal discharge of fireworks near Newton

The police are investigating a suspected case of fireworks being set off illegally on Oct 18 near Newton.

A witness to the incident, Mr Chen, told Shin Min Daily News that he saw fireworks being set off at around 10.15pm that night.

According to the 52-year-old, the incident appeared to have happened at a construction site in Carlisle Road, near Kampong Java Flyover.

An eight-second clip showing the pyrotechnics display was posted by an onlooker, Mr Aun Koh, on his Instagram story that night.

The police confirmed in a media response that a report had been lodged and that investigations are ongoing.

An earlier case of fireworks being set off illegally happened on April 9, 2024, the eve of Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

A 40-year-old man was arrested on April 14 that year for the discharge of dangerous fireworks. He was fined $5,000 on May 28, 2024, after he admitted that he had unlawfully lit the fireworks.

Under the Dangerous Fireworks Act, anyone found guilty of discharging dangerous fireworks can be jailed for up to two years, fined between $2,000 and $10,000, or both.

The first conviction under the Act happened in March 2019. A man was fined $5,000 after admitting to setting off fireworks in Bukit Batok with his son in November 2018.

