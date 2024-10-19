Police investigating trio after man says he was punched at USS' Halloween Horror Nights

One man recently experienced a new kind of "horror" at Universal Studios Singapore's Halloween Horror Nights on Thursday (Oct 17).

The 21-year-old, who identified himself as Ian, shared his experience in a post to Instagram page SgFollowsAll.Backup, saying that he was punched after confronting a group of people who attempted to cut the queue for the Sweet Home horror house.

While he was waiting in line with his friends, he noticed three women trying to cut the queue. After warning them not to do so, Ian and his friends received verbal threats.

When an opening became available, the women managed to cut in line and move to the next row. Three men, who were in the same group as the women, also attempted to cut the queue.

Noticing this, Ian said: "I told them [the three men] again not to cut queue and stood between the rope which they unhooked".

This was when the trio started to attack him.

According to Ian, one of them had punched him in the left cheek before hurling obscenities and threats at him. Another man then punched him in the right cheek, and a third man punching him in the back of the head and across the bridge of his nose.

"I was not budging and a crowd was forming, [so] they ran away," Ian wrote.

He subsequently reported the incident to USS staff and also called the police to file a report.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that they received a call for assistance at 30 Sentosa Gateway on Thursday at about 10.10pm.

Three men aged between 19 and 21 are assisting with investigations into a case of voluntarily causing hurt.

Meanwhile, the Singapore Civil Defence Force told AsiaOne they received a call for assistance at 8 Sentosa Gateway at about 10.40pm and conveyed the man to Singapore General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

AsiaOne has contacted Ian and USS for more information.

