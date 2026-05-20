Police investigating after woman caught placing baby on HDB ledge

A police report has been made after an image of a woman allegedly placing a baby on an HDB ledge was posted online, sparking concerns over the child's safety.

In a Facebook post shared on Tuesday (May 19), the woman, who was believed by some to be a domestic helper, was seen holding the baby with one of the child's legs dangling dangerously outside the ledge.

The incident is believed to have occurred at Block 468C Admiralty Drive.

According to the poster, the image was originally shared by a helper in a separate domestic helpers' group, purportedly to warn others about the dangers of such behaviour.

The poster added that they shared the image publicly in the hope that someone who knows the helper could alert her to the risks involved.

Investigations ongoing

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police confirmed that a report has been lodged and investigations are ongoing.

Under the comments section, several netizens criticised the woman's actions and expressed concern over the child's safety.

"That's very dangerous! Why would she do that after already going through training before working here?" wrote one user.

Another commented: "Send the helper back to her hometown or agency quickly."

Others shared similar experiences. One commenter wrote: "We sent ours back after my husband caught her doing something similar while secretly using her phone."

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com