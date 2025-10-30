'Bond formed is truly precious': Police officer adopts retired K-9 to honour its contribution

For Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Surjan Singh, there is nothing more rewarding than giving a retired K-9 dog, a Labrador named Major, a chance to enjoy quality life.

K-9 dogs are specially trained police dogs that play key roles in a variety of operations, including narcotics and explosives detection, maintaining public order, and responding to security incidents.

Speaking to AsiaOne at his home in Woodlands on Friday (Oct 24), the 56-year-old Deputy Officer-in-Charge at Woodlands East Neighbourhood Police Centre recounted the day he first learned that retired K-9 dogs could be adopted through a programme called Project Adore (ADOption and REhoming of dogs).

Started in 2012, it is a scheme that allows HDB residents to own local crossbreed dogs, up to 55cm in height.

"We wanted a companion at home and my kids love dogs. So when I learned that K-9 dogs can be adopted, I thought it would be rewarding to take one in," said the father of two, who adopted Major in May.

"Service dogs also deserve their chance of quality life after retirement. That's when I started exploring the idea."

He said that giving Major a loving home after many years of service was a fulfilling decision.

"Whenever my friends ask me about adopting a dog, I always tell them to do it only if they are certain and ready for the responsibility," he added.

"It is an extremely meaningful action, and the bond formed is truly precious."

ASP Surjan, who has been with the police for 31 years, said that since adopting Major, it has become a beloved companion, joining the family on walks, grassroots events, temple visits, trips to the playground, and car rides.

"Major retired in January after serving in the K-9 unit for seven years as an explosive detection dog. He is still quite active today and enjoys playing fetch with us, eating, and taking naps," said ASP Surjan, adding that Major will turn nine in December.

When asked if any special arrangements were needed to adopt Major, he replied that only basic necessities such as food, shampoo, other bathing materials, and his bed were required.

"Major is extremely friendly and enjoys interacting with kids. He is a well-disciplined and well-mannered dog, which makes it easy for the family," ASP Surjan added.

To date, the Police's K-9 Unit has rehomed around 90 dogs under Project Adore.

