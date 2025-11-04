Police K-9 unit turns 70: Meet the police dogs keeping Singapore safe and secure

From its humble beginnings in 1955 with just five German Shepherds and five officers, the Singapore Police Force's (SPF) Police K-9 unit now has more than 250 police dogs serving in a variety of roles.

Over the past 70 years, the unit has introduced additional capabilities, such as explosives detection, public order and security, and victim recovery.

The bond between handlers and their police dogs was evident as Dracca and Heidi met AsiaOne with their handlers.

Dracca and Special Constable Sergeant Muhammad Ryan

Special Constable Sergeant (SC/Sgt) Muhammad Ryan Sei M Yazid, a police national serviceman, has been working with Dracca, a four-and-a-half-year-old male Yellow Labrador from Australia, for about one-and-a-half years.

As a narcotics detection dog, Dracca is deployed at Singapore's land checkpoints in Tuas and Woodlands to conduct checks for drugs on arriving travellers.

He can also be deployed to search for concealed drugs in vehicles and storage spaces.

In a demonstration observed by AsiaOne, a row of "travellers" — role-played by members of the media — stood behind a fence as Dracca and SC/Sgt Muhammad Ryan went past them.

Dracca is seen putting his nose close to the fence as he tries to pick up the scent of narcotics.

He didn't take long.

A female reporter carrying a bag simulating narcotics was swiftly picked out by Dracca , who alerted his handler with his barks.

SC/Sgt Muhammad Ryan told AsiaOne that narcotics drugs are not addicted to drugs. Instead, they are trained to recognise the scent of different narcotics by associating finds with rewards.

In Dracca's case, he has a favourite toy.

Heidi and Station Inspector Hafiz Maideen

Heidi, a seven-year-old female Belgian Malinois, is a police patrol dog and specialises in searching for persons hiding from the police.

Despite reaching retirement age, Heidi was noticeably alert and active.

During the demonstration, Heidi was brought to a room full of lockers by her handler, Station Inspector (SI) Hafiz Maideen.

The presence of other humans and objects did not deter Heidi from picking up the specific scent of the target she was looking for — our reporter.

She headed straight for a corner of the room, where our reporter was hiding behind a door, and started barking.

"She's small, but she's feisty," SI Maideen proudly told members of the media.

SI Maideen later told us that Heidi has will soon be put up for adoption.

Although there was a tinge of sadness in his voice, SI Maideen added that he would be keen to adopt Heidi, to give her the post-retirement life she deserves.

And even though the police have introduced technology into modern policing, SI Maideen feels that police dogs still serve their purpose.

"They (police dogs) have emotions...they can protect you," SI Maideen said.

