Man arrested for alleged housebreaking at commercial building in Kranji

A 57-year-old man will be charged in court on June 5 (Friday) over his alleged involvement in a case of housebreaking an a commercial premise in Kranji.

In a news release on Thursday, the police said they were alerted to the case at about 3.50pm on Tuesday along Kranji Loop. The victim told the police that cash amounting to about $600 was missing.

Checks by AsiaOne show that the Kranji Loop stretch comprises a mix of new JTC developments and old low-rise, landed industrial units — some with their leases expiring, while others are being demolished to make way for new developments. Police did not specify where the alleged crime took place.

The man was arrested by officers from Woodlands Police Division on Thursday following ground enquiries and with the aid of closed circuit television (CCTV) footage.

He is believed to be involved in four other similar cases of housebreaking along Kranji Loop.

If found guilty of housebreaking to commit theft, the man could be fined and jailed for up to 10 years.

Police advised members of the public to always secure all doors, roller shutters, windows and other openings with good quality grills and closed-shackle padlocks before leaving their premises, even if for a short while.

Those who observe any suspicious people or activity can call the police at 999.

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editor@asiaone.com