Police trial use of prototype vest to ease back strain and improve officers' comfort

If you are in the Rochor area and thought you saw police officers looking somewhat "different", don't worry, your eyes are not playing tricks on you.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is currently trialling the use of a new load bearing vest (LBV), which they say is expected to enhance officers' operational effectiveness.

Presently, police officers wear about five kilograms worth of equipment, including firearms, a Taser, a straight extendable baton, communications devices and handcuffs on their utility belts to support their duties.

According to a 2023 US study published in the Journal of Functional Morphology and Kinesiology, law enforcement officers experience lower back pain at an equal or greater frequency than the general public due to the utility belt.

The study also found that 60 per cent of all law enforcement officers will experience lower back pain. In some cases, their condition can lead to a decrease in quality of life, medical-related absence from work, early retirement or even medical disability.

Locally, the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) has been using load bearing equipment for several decades now, starting with the skeletal battle order that older generation of national servicemen are familiar with.

Later in 2009, an integrated LBV was introduced, before being replaced by a new load bearing system in 2020.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Yap Jia Ying told AsiaOne that the LBV, redistributes some weight of their essential equipment from the utility belt to their upper body.

"This aims to reduce lower back strain and enhance officers' comfort during our extended shifts," added ASP Yap.

In a media release on Thursday (Jan 29), SPF said they partnered the Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX) for the trial, with the goal of exploring innovations to enhance officers' welfare and operational effectiveness.

The police also said that they are aware that the LBV can retain body heat and have developed a prototype ventilation system specifically designed for the LBV.

According to the police and HTX, the system uses four fans to deliver targeted airflow beneath a specifically designed air mesh plate, thereby dissipating heat.

"Initial controlled laboratory trials show promising results - the prototype helps maintain cooler body temperatures and reduces fatigue, enhancing overall comfort during prolonged use," the agencies said.

Refinements and trials are ongoing to evaluate the prototype's effectiveness.

