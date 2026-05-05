Man to be charged for alleged loan shark harassment at Bukit Batok

A 44-year-old man will be charged in court on Wednesday (May 6) for his alleged involvement in a case of loan shark harassment at Bukit Batok.

Police said in a statement on Tuesday that they were alerted to the case at a residential unit along Bukit Batok East Avenue 5 on Monday evening.

A photograph of the alleged crime scene provided by the police shows the main gate of the said unit splashed with red paint.

Another photograph shows a debtor note asking the victim to pay up.

Officers from Jurong Police Division identified the man through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras, arresting him within five hours of the report being lodged.

Preliminary investigations revealed that he is allegedly involved in other similar cases of loan shark harassment islandwide.

The offence carries a fine of between $5,000 and $50,000, imprisonment of up to five years, and up to six strokes of the cane.

Members of the public are advised to stay away from loan sharks and not work with or assist them in any way.

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editor@asiaone.com