A 34-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday (April 8) for his alleged involvement in a case of loan shark harassment in Bukit Merah.

The police said on Wednesday that they were alerted to the case at a resident unit along Telok Blangah Crescent at about 5.30pm on Tuesday.

A photo of the alleged crime scene provided by the police shows the main gate of the victim's residential unit secured with a bicycle lock.

Officers from Central Police Division established the identity of the suspect through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from police cameras.

He was arrested within three hours of the police being alerted. A pair of bicycle lock keys and the bicycle lock found at the victim's unit were seized as case exhibits.

He will be charged in court on Thursday for loan shark harassment.

The punishment for first-time offenders is a fine of between $5,000 and $50,000, with a jail term of up to gives years, along with caning of up to six strokes.

Those who suspect or know of anyone who may be involved in loansharking activities can call the police at 999.

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