'Next time I burn your house': Man who locked victims' main gates, left debtor's notes arrested for loanshark harassment

A 25-year-old man will be charged in court on Thursday (June 11) for his alleged involvement in several cases of loanshark harassment islandwide.

The police said in a news release on Wednesday evening that they received reports of the main gates of several residential units being secured with bicycle locks and debtor's notes placed outside.

A photograph of an alleged crime scene provided by the police shows one such note.

The note reads: "Owe $ Pay $. This is just a warning. Next time I burn your house!!! (sic)"

Officers from Ang Mo Kio, Bedok and Woodlands Police Divisions identified the man through ground enquiries and with images from police cameras and arrested him on June 9.

A black bicycle lock and a mobile phone were seized from him as case exhibits.

The penalty for loanshark harassment for first-time offenders is a jail term of up to five years, along with a fine of between $5,000 and $10,000, and mandatory caning of up to six strokes.

The police reiterated that they have zero tolerance for loanshark harassment.

"Those who deliberately vandalise properties, cause annoyance and disrupt public safety and security, will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law.

The public can call the police hotline at 999 if they suspect or know anyone involved in loansharking activities.

[[nid:736980]]

editor@asiaone.com