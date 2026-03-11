63-year-old man arrested for loanshark harassment in Choa Chu Kang

A 63-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday (March 10) for his alleged involvement in a case of loanshark harassment in Choa Chu Kang.

The incident happened at a home in Choa Chu Kang Avenue 7.

A debtor's note left at the alleged crime scene reads: "First warning (name). Better WhatsApp call me at (number) to pay your money."

The man was arrested by officers from Jurong Police Division with the aid of images from police cameras.

The police said preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect is also believed to be involved in other similar cases of loanshark harassment islandwide.

He will be charged in court on Thursday.

If found guilty of loanshark harassment, the man could be jailed for up to five years, fined up to $50,000, and also receive up to six strokes of the cane.

As caning is only carried out on male offenders who are below 50 years of age, the court may impose additional jail time of up to 12 months in lieu of caning, if the man is convicted.

Police also warned would-be perpetrators that they have zero tolerance for loanshark activities, adding that those who deliberately vandalise properties, cause annoyance or disrupt public safety, peace and security, will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law.

editor@asiaone.com