36-year-old man arrested for loanshark harassment in Clementi within 3 hours

A 36-year-old man will be charged in court on Monday (June 15) for his alleged involvement in a case of loanshark harassment in Clementi.

Police said in a news release on Sunday that they were alerted to the incident at about 4.10am on the same day.

Upon arrival, police officers found red paint splashed on the main gate of a residential unit along Clementi Avenue 3.

They identified and arrested the 36-year-old within three hours of the report with the aid of images from closed circuit television (CCTV).

A total of one marker, four cans of red paint and other loanshark-related paraphernalia were seized from the man as case exhibits.

According to the police, he is believed to be involved in several other cases of loanshark harassment.

The penalty for loanshark harassment for first-time offenders is a jail term of up to five years, along with a fine of between $5,000 and $10,000, and mandatory caning of up to six strokes.

The police reiterated that they have zero tolerance for loanshark harassment.

"Those who deliberately vandalise properties, cause annoyance and disrupt public safety and security, will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law."

The public can call the police hotline at 999 if they suspect or know anyone involved in loansharking activities.

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editor@asiaone.com