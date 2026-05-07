'Don't make me paint house': Man arrested for alleged loan shark harassment in Pasir Ris

A 29-year-old man will be charged in court on Friday (May 8) for his alleged involvement in a case of loan shark harassment in Pasir Ris.

Police said in a news release on Thursday night that they were alerted to such a case at about 8.10pm on Monday.

The alleged incident took place at a residential unit along Pasir Ris Street 72.

A photograph of the alleged crime scene provided by the police shows loan shark-related graffiti scribbled on the wall beside the victim's unit.

The graffiti reads: "O$P$!! Last warning!! Don't make me paint house!!"

Officers from Bedok Police Division and the Police Operations Command Centre established the identity of the man through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras, arresting him on Thursday.

A red marker and mobile phone were seized from him as case exhibits.

The offence of loan shark harassment carries a fine of between $5,000 and $50,000, imprisonment of up to five years, and up to six strokes of the cane.

Members of the public are advised to stay away from loan sharks and not work with or assist them in any way.

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