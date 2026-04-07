Man who used bicycle locks on victims' gates in Tampines, Geylang arrested for alleged loan shark harassment

A 60-year-old man was arrested on Monday (April 6) for his alleged involvement in two cases of loan shark harassment in Geylang and Tampines.

The police said in a news release on Tuesday that they were alerted to the cases at homes along Ubi Avenue 1 and Tampines Street 22 on Monday.

Photos of the alleged crime scene along Ubi Avenue 1 provided by the police show a bicycle lock used to the secure the main gate of a victim's unit, along with a debtor's note that reads: "O$P$. First warning (sic)."

Officers from Bedok Police Division and the Police Operations Command Centre established the identity of the suspect through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras.

He was arrested within eight hours of police being alerted. Two bicycle locks, two debtor's notes and one mobile phone were seized as case exhibits.

The man will be charged in court on Wednesday for loan shark harassment.

The punishment for first-time offenders is a fine of between $5,000 and $50,000, with a jail term of up to five years, along with caning of up to six strokes.

Only male offenders below 50 are liable for caning.

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