Police looking for unlicensed driver of grey SsangYong car in Tampines hit-and-run

Police are looking for an unlicensed driver after an hit-and-run accident at Simei on Friday (Feb 20) early morning.

Videos shared on social media show thick plumes of smoke emerging from a grey SsangYong car mounted on the curb outside Changkat Primary School.

Separate videos also show a police car and ambulance parked nearby.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that they were alerted to the incident at around 1am, where a car is believed to have self-skidded along Simei Street 3.

A 21-vear-old man was arrested at the scene for permitting another person to drive without a valid driving licence.

The driver of the car had fled the scene before the police arrived, and efforts to locate him are underway, the police said.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told AsiaOne that one person was assessed for minor injuries and that they declined to be sent to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

