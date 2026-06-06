Man, 39, arrested in 2 hours for stealing car from open space car park in Toa Payoh

A 39-year-old man was arrested on Friday (June 5) for allegedly stealing a car parked at a car park in Toa Payoh.

Police said in a news release on Friday night that they were alerted to a case of motor vehicle theft at about 1.50pm the same day.

The male victim told police that his van, parked at an open space car park along Lorong 4 Toa Payoh, was purportedly stolen.

Officers from Tanglin Police Division established the identity of the man through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras, eventually arresting him before 4pm the same afternoon.

He will be charged in court on Saturday with the offence of theft of a motor vehicle.

If found guilty of the said offence, the 39-year-old could face a fine and up to seven years imprisonment.

[[nid:737395]]

editor@asiaone.com