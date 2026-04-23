Man, 40, to be charged with mischief after 3 fires in Jurong West

A 40-year-old man will be charged in court on Thursday (April 23) for his alleged involvement in three cases of mischief by fire in Jurong West.

Police said in a news release on Wednesday night that they were alerted to a fire at a residential block along Yung Kuang Road in Jurong West at 3.55pm on Tuesday.

The fire resulted in property damages including burnt walls and two burnt bicycles.

He was identified and arrested by officers from Jurong Police Division within two hours of the report with the aid of images from police and closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man is allegedly involved in two other similar cases of mischief at Yung Loh Road, also in Jurong West.

If found guilty of the offence of mischief by fire, the man could be fined and jailed for up to seven years.

Police warned would-be perpetrators that they take a serious view of such reckless acts and have zero tolerance against offences that endanger the lives or safety of others.

"We will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law," they said.

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editor@asiaone.com