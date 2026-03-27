Police appeal for information on missing 15-year-old girl last seen in Tampines

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 15-year-old girl, Putri Aleeya Natasya Binte Mohamed Fadli.

In a news release on Friday (March 27) afternoon, the police said she was last seen in the vicinity of Block 492A Tampines Street 45 at about 5.40pm on Thursday.

She was last seen wearing an orange short sleeved shirt and black pants.

Those with information are urged to contact the police hotline at 999 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police said.

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