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Police appeal for information on missing 61-year-old man last seen at Marina Bay Sands

Lau Kim Kok was last seen at about 2.40pm on Saturday (Aug 1)
Police appeal for information on missing 61-year-old man last seen at Marina Bay Sands
Those with information on 61-year-old Lau Kim Kok can contact the police at 1800-255-0000.
PHOTO: Singapore Police Force
PUBLISHED ONAugust 02, 2026 5:05 AMUPDATEDAugust 02, 2026 5:08 AM

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 61-year-old man, Lau Kim Lok.

In an appeal for information published on Sunday (Aug 2), the police said he was last seen at Marina Bay Sands at about 2.40pm on Saturday.

At that time, Lau was wearing a navy blue polo T-shirt and grey Bermuda shorts.

According to a missing person report issued by Dementia Singapore, one behavioural trait Lau has is that he walks briskly.

The organisation said those with information about Lau can contact Lee Lian Tee at 9679-9869

Those with information can also contact the police hotline at 999 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police said.

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Singapore Police ForceMissingelderlyDementia
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