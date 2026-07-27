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Police appeal for information on missing 86-year-old man last seen in Tampines

Tew Chiu Hung, who is believed to have dementia, was last seen at Block 922 Tampines Street 91 at about 11am on July 26
Police appeal for information on missing 86-year-old man last seen in Tampines
Those with information on 86-year-old Tew Chiu Hung are requested to contact the police.
PHOTO: Singapore Police Force (left), Google Maps (right)
PUBLISHED ONJuly 27, 2026 4:53 AM

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of an 86-year-old elderly man, Tew Chiu Hung.

In a news release published on Monday (July 27), the police said he was last seen at Block 922 Tampines Street 91 at about 11am on Sunday (July 26).

He was wearing a yellow buttoned top, beige Bermuda shorts and black sandals.

The said address is in vicinity of Pathlight School (Tampines) and Junyuan Primary School.

AsiaOne understands that the 86-year-old man has dementia. 

Those with information are urged to contact the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police said.

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editor@asiaone.com 

Singapore Police ForceMissingelderlyDementia
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