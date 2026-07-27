Police appeal for information on missing 86-year-old man last seen in Tampines

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of an 86-year-old elderly man, Tew Chiu Hung.

In a news release published on Monday (July 27), the police said he was last seen at Block 922 Tampines Street 91 at about 11am on Sunday (July 26).

He was wearing a yellow buttoned top, beige Bermuda shorts and black sandals.

The said address is in vicinity of Pathlight School (Tampines) and Junyuan Primary School.

AsiaOne understands that the 86-year-old man has dementia.

Those with information are urged to contact the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police said.

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editor@asiaone.com