Police appeal for information on 15-year-old girl last seen in Punggol a month ago

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 15-year-old girl, Destinee Loo Xing Yi, who was last seen at Block 443A New Punggol Road.

Police said on Wednesday (July 29) that she was last seen at about 8.30pm on June 29.

At that time, she was wearing a black top, shorts and slippers.

The address is in the vicinity of Punggol Settlement.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

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