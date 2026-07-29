singapore

Police appeal for information on 15-year-old girl last seen in Punggol a month ago

Destinee Loo Xing Yi was last seen at Block 443A New Punggol Road on June 29
Police appeal for information on 15-year-old girl last seen in Punggol a month ago
Those with information on Destinee Loo Xing Yi can contact the police at 1800-255-0000.
PHOTO: Singapore Police Force (left), Google Maps (right)
PUBLISHED ONJuly 29, 2026 8:22 AMUPDATED30 minutes ago

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 15-year-old girl, Destinee Loo Xing Yi, who was last seen at Block 443A New Punggol Road.

Police said on Wednesday (July 29) that she was last seen at about 8.30pm on June 29.

At that time, she was wearing a black top, shorts and slippers.

The address is in the vicinity of Punggol Settlement.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

[[nid:735166]]

editor@asiaone.com 

Singapore Police ForceMissingChildren and Youth
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.