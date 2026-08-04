Police appeal for information on missing 48-year-old woman last seen in Bukit Panjang

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 48-year-old woman, Jenny Lim.

Police said in a news release that she was last seen at about 8am on Tuesday (Aug 4) at Block 512 Jelapang Road, wearing a blue jacket and blue pants and carrying a red tote bag.

The said address is in the vicinity of Segar LRT station.

Those with information are urged to contact the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police said.

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