Police appeal for information on missing 48-year-old woman last seen in Bukit Panjang
Jenny Lim, 48, was last seen at Block 512 Jelapang Road on Tuesday (Aug 4)
PHOTO: Singapore Police Force (left), Google Maps (right)
The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 48-year-old woman, Jenny Lim.
Police said in a news release that she was last seen at about 8am on Tuesday (Aug 4) at Block 512 Jelapang Road, wearing a blue jacket and blue pants and carrying a red tote bag.
The said address is in the vicinity of Segar LRT station.
Those with information are urged to contact the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.
All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police said.
[[nid:735166]]