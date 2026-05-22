Police appeal for information on missing 14-year-old boy last seen in Serangoon

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 14-year-old boy, Mohamad Adam Armani Mohamad Nazri.

In a news release on Friday (May 22), the police said he was last seen at Block 157 Serangoon North Avenue 1 at about 6.30pm on May 12.

The said address is a HDB block near the International French School.

Adam was last seen wearing his school uniform with a white short-sleeved shirt and dark blue trousers.

Those with information are urged to contact the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

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