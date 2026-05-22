Police appeal for information on missing 14-year-old boy last seen in Serangoon
Mohamad Adam Armani Mohamad Nazri was last seen at Block 157 Serangoon North Avenue 1 on May 12
PHOTO: Singapore Police Force (left), Google Maps (right)
The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 14-year-old boy, Mohamad Adam Armani Mohamad Nazri.
In a news release on Friday (May 22), the police said he was last seen at Block 157 Serangoon North Avenue 1 at about 6.30pm on May 12.
The said address is a HDB block near the International French School.
Adam was last seen wearing his school uniform with a white short-sleeved shirt and dark blue trousers.
Those with information are urged to contact the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.
All information will be kept strictly confidential.
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