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Police appeal for information on missing 14-year-old boy last seen in Serangoon

Mohamad Adam Armani Mohamad Nazri was last seen at Block 157 Serangoon North Avenue 1 on May 12
Police appeal for information on missing 14-year-old boy last seen in Serangoon
Mohamad Adam Armani Mohamad Nazri was last seen on May 12.
PHOTO: Singapore Police Force (left), Google Maps (right)
PUBLISHED ONMay 22, 2026 7:46 AMUPDATED27 minutes agoBYAsiaOne

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 14-year-old boy, Mohamad Adam Armani Mohamad Nazri.

In a news release on Friday (May 22), the police said he was last seen at Block 157 Serangoon North Avenue 1 at about 6.30pm on May 12.

The said address is a HDB block near the International French School. 

Adam was last seen wearing his school uniform with a white short-sleeved shirt and dark blue trousers.

The school uniform Adam was last seen wearing is from Serangoon Garden Secondary School.

Those with information are urged to contact the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

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editor@asiaone.com 

Singapore Police ForceMissingteensChildren and Youth
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