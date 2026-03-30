Police appeal for information on 19-year-old male last seen in Tampines

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 19-year-old male, Mohamed Fareed Gab Andrei.

In a news release published on Monday (March 30), the police said he was last seen in the vicinity of Block 807 Tampines Avenue 4 at about 3pm on Sunday.

The said address is part of a HDB precinct located across the road from Temasek Polytechnic.

Those with information are urged to contact the police hotline at 999 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police said.

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