Police appeal for information on 19-year-old male last seen in Tampines
Mohamed Fareed Gab Andrei, 19, was wearing a beige t-shirt, bermuda shorts, and black slippers
PHOTO: Singapore Police Force (left), Google Maps (right)
The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 19-year-old male, Mohamed Fareed Gab Andrei.
In a news release published on Monday (March 30), the police said he was last seen in the vicinity of Block 807 Tampines Avenue 4 at about 3pm on Sunday.
The said address is part of a HDB precinct located across the road from Temasek Polytechnic.
Those with information are urged to contact the police hotline at 999 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.
All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police said.
[[nid:732459]]