Police appeal for information on missing 16-year-old teen last seen in Whampoa

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of 16-year-old male teenager Muhammad Syawqierullah Akbardeen.

In a news release on Friday (May 29), the police said he was last seen at Block 85 Whampoa Drive at about 6.15am on May 15.

The address is near Whampoa Block 91 Food Centre and Whampoa Community Club.

Syawqierullah was last seen wearing a grey top and brown pants.

Those with information are urged to contact the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

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