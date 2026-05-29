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Police appeal for information on missing 16-year-old teen last seen in Whampoa

Muhammad Syawqierullah Bin Akbardeen was last seen at Block 85 Whampoa Drive on May 15
Police appeal for information on missing 16-year-old teen last seen in Whampoa
Muhammad Syawqierullah Akbardeen was last seen on May 15.
PHOTO: Singapore Police Force, Google Maps
PUBLISHED ONMay 29, 2026 11:09 AMBYAsiaOne

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of 16-year-old male teenager Muhammad Syawqierullah Akbardeen.

In a news release on Friday (May 29), the police said he was last seen at Block 85 Whampoa Drive at about 6.15am on May 15.

The address is near Whampoa Block 91 Food Centre and Whampoa Community Club.

Syawqierullah was last seen wearing a grey top and brown pants.

Those with information are urged to contact the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

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Singapore Police ForceMissingteensChildren and Youth
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