Man arrested for stealing motorcycle from multi-storey car park in Bedok

A 31-year-old man was arrested on Thursday (July 2) for allegedly stealing a motorcycle from a car park in Bedok.

Police said in a news release on Friday night that they were alerted to the case, which took place at a multi-storey car park along Bedok South Road, at about 2.20pm on June 28.

Officers from Bedok Police Division and the Police Operations Command Centre identified and arrested the man through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from police cameras.

The stolen motorcycle has since been recovered.

The 31-year-old will be charged in court on Saturday with theft of a motor vehicle.

If found guilty, the man can be jailed for up to seven years and also fined.

Police reminded motorcycle owners to always remove their ignition keys and lock their motorcycles when unattended.

Motorists should also not leave spare keys or transponders inside any storage compartments of their motorcycles.

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