Police NSF, 21, dies from gunshot wound to head at Special Operations Command

On Monday (Aug 30) morning, a full-time police national serviceman was found dead with a gunshot wound to his head in a toilet at the Special Operations Command (SOC).

The police said on Tuesday that the 21-year-old reported for duty at about 10.30am and had drawn his service revolver from the armoury.

"He was later found alone with a gunshot wound to his head in a toilet at the SOC at about 11am. His service revolver was found beside him," the police added.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene at 11.20am.

The police have classified the case as unnatural death, adding that the Criminal Investigation Department is probing the case.

No foul play is suspected based on preliminary investigations, the police said.

"The police extend our deepest condolences to the family of the late serviceman and are assisting the family in their time of grief."

editor@asiaone.com