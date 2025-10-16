Police NSF found with gunshot wound to his neck at Pasir Panjang petrol kiosk

A 23-year-old on duty full-time police national serviceman was found with a gunshot wound to his neck at about 9pm on Wednesday (Oct 15).

In a late night statement the same night, police said the officer was found by his team mates in a toilet at 328 Pasir Panjang Road.

Checks online by AsiaOne show the address is listed as a Shell petrol kiosk.

“The officer was subsequently conveyed conscious to the hospital.

“His service revolver and remaining ammunition were accounted for and seized at the scene. No other person was injured,” the police said.

Based on preliminary investigations, police believe the gunshot wound was self-inflicted. The police also said they do not suspect foul play.

Police investigations are ongoing.

[[nid:723792]]

editor@asiaone.com