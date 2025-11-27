Police NSF offered cash to 3 teen boys, asked if he could perform sex acts on them

SINGAPORE — A full-time national serviceman (NSF) with the Singapore Police Force (SPF) offered cash to two 16-year-old boys and asked if he could perform sexual acts on them.

Both boys, identified in court documents as A1 and A2, turned down Muhammad Shafirul Danish Muhammad Shaffie's offers, and he was arrested in July.

While out on bail, he made a similar offer to a 15-year-old boy identified as A5, who also turned him down.

On Nov 26, Shafirul, 19, pleaded guilty to two counts of communicating with a young person below 18 years old to try and obtain sexual services from him.

The offender also admitted to a harassment charge. The Straits Times has contacted SPF to find out if he is still with the force.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Lewis Tan told the court that Shafirul befriended A1 on Instagram in November 2024.

A1 told him his age, and during a face-to-face meeting in March, Shafirul borrowed $45 from the boy.

But instead of repaying the victim the following month, Shafirul repeatedly offered to perform a sexual act on him.

He even offered $200 to A1, who turned him down.

The DPP said: "Subsequently, the accused pretended to be someone called 'Izz Syah', offered to book a Grab vehicle for A1, and sent A1 a photo of four pieces of $50 notes totalling $200 to show that he had the means to pay A1.

"A1 nonetheless knew that it was the accused messaging him. A1 again rejected the accused's offer and asked the accused to return him the $45."

Shafirul said that he would not repay A1 unless the victim accepted his offer. A1 continued to turn him down and stopped communicating with him soon after.

A1 then lodged a police report on April 10.

Separately, Shafirul came across a TikTok post by A2 in November 2024, and the pair started chatting. A2 also told him that he was 16 years old at the time.

In March, Shafirul said he wanted to perform either one of two sexual acts on A2, and offered to hand him up to $290.

He also offered the boy $50 to send him a picture of his genitals.

Shafirul started spamming A2 with messages after the younger teenager rejected his offers.

DPP Tan said: "The accused then threatened to expose A2's face on TikTok to shame A2 for not acceding to the accused's offer.

"A2 was scared of the accused's threat, and he thus agreed to meet up with the accused. However, A2 delayed the meet up, causing the accused to threaten to expose A2."

Among other things, Shafirul later posted a video containing A2's face on TikTok.

In the video, the offender stated that A2 was afraid to meet him face to face.

A2 later sent a message to Shafirul, telling him to stop making such posts.

Shafirul then called A2 via Telegram and repeated his offer to pay A2 for a sexual act.

A2 again rejected the offer, and asked Shafirul to take down the TikTok post which contained A2's face.

Shafirul refused to do so and told A2 to look for other people with whom the offender could engage in a certain sexual activity.

"The accused told A2 that he was specifically looking for boys who were handsome and looked like A2, said the prosecutor.

A2 told his own sister about his ordeal, and she lodged a police report in June.

Shafirul was arrested the following month and was released on bail in August.

Despite this, he contacted A5 in September and offered to pay him $279 for either one of two sexual activities.

A5 rejected the offer, and the court heard that he had not disclosed his age to Shafirul.

On Nov 26, the court called for a report to assess Shafirul's suitability for reformative training.

Young offenders ordered to undergo reformative training are detained in a centre to undergo a strict regimen that can include foot drills and counselling.

Shafirul will be sentenced in December.

[[nid:725857]]

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.