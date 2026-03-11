23-year-old man arrested after alleged suicide attempt at NTU hall

A 23-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly attempted suicide at an undergraduate housing facility at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) on Tuesday (March 10).

The incident happened at about 6.35pm at 38 Nanyang Crescent.

On a Reddit discussion thread, users said they saw at least two police cars, an ambulance and campus security vehicles at Saraca Hall.

AsiaOne understands that the 23-year-old was unsuccessful in his attempt but sustained minor injuries.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed receiving a call for assistance at the location.

Police added that the man was apprehended under Section 7 of the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act 2008.

He was conveyed conscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1767 (24 hours) / 9151-1767 (WhatsApp)

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's national mindline: 1771 (24 hours) / 6669-1771 (WhatsApp)

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

We Care Community Services: 3165-8017

