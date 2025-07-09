Police officer injured after motorcycle skids on PIE

A police officer was taken to hospital on Tuesday (July 8) evening after the motorcycle he was riding skidded along the PIE.

The police told AsiaOne that they were alerted to the accident along the PIE towards Changi at around 7.50pm.

The 25-year-old officer was conscious when he was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, said the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Photos shared on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante showed the damaged motorcycle and its broken parts scattered across the left lane on the expressway.

A man from the grey Mazda with scratch marks on its side, along with other passengers, were seen attending to the injured officer.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a post on X at around 8.35pm that evening that traffic had built up from Kim Keat Link to Toa Payoh Lorong 1 due to the accident.

It advised motorists to avoid lanes one, two and three.

The congestion persisted at least until around 11pm, according to subsequent social media posts from the authority.

