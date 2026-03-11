Off-duty police officer leads rescue after woman trapped under car in Woodlands

An off-duty police officer raced into action to rescue a woman who was trapped under a car in Woodlands. For his swift actions and effort, he was presented with the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) Community Lifesaver Award.

According to a blog post by The Singapore Police Force (SPF) on March 6, Sergeant Muhammad Sadiq Soharno was "jolted from his evening routine" at home on Nov 4, 2025.

After hearing a loud bang, the airport patrol officer saw several people gathering around a car at the carpark from his window.

They were shouting while looking at its tyres, Sgt Sadiq recalled. He rushed downstairs and saw a woman pinned under the vehicle.

Drawing from his past experience as a firefighter during national service, Sgt Sadiq called for medical assistance before checking if the woman was conscious and breathing.

The police officer then organised an "impromptu rescue team" — made up of bystanders who rushed to help — to lift her out of the car.

"What amazed me was how quickly everyone came together. People didn’t ask questions. They just stepped up and followed the plan," he said.

"The moment felt very fast and intense. There was definitely an adrenaline rush. However, I reminded myself to stay composed and calm, despite the chaos."

"I was aware of the risks, especially when I saw blood under her. I was concerned about causing further injury while moving her."

Throughout the rescue, Sgt Sadiq kept the woman calm using a gentle tone of voice, eye contact and simple gestures, according to SPF. He also told a group of "frightened children" watching nearby to stay away.

While SCDF paramedics were attending to the woman, Sgt Sadiq went to her home to update her next-of-kin about what had happened.

'Helping one another is a shared responsibility'

The SCDF Community Lifesaver Award is presented to those who respond swiftly to emergencies and help to save lives before SCDF arrives on the scene.

On receiving the award, Sgt Sadiq said: "I hope people realise that helping one another is a shared responsibility.

"Sometimes, all it takes is one person to step forward first."

