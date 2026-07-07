Cops bust online gambling ring, nab 17 suspects islandwide and seize $720k in cash

Fourteen men and three women between the ages of 45 and 76 were arrested simultaneously at various locations islandwide on Monday (July 6) in a police crackdown on illegal online gambling.

More than $720,000 in cash, electronic devices such as mobile phones and computers, along with gambling-related paraphernalia were seized.

In a statement on Tuesday, the police said officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, the Police Intelligence Department and the Special Operations Command conducted the raids at multiple locations.

The areas included Yishun, Ang Mo Kio, Toa Payoh, Potong Pasir, Changi, Pasir Ris, Bedok, Joo Chiat, Tampines, Kaki Bukit, West Coast, Bukit Batok and Choa Chu Kang.

Four of the men, aged between 47 and 76, and one woman, 47, will be charged in court on Wednesday with gambling-related offences, said the police, while investigations against the remaining suspects are ongoing.

Under the Gambling Control Act, the penalty for illegal betting operators is a fine of up to $500,000 along with a jail term of up to seven years.

The punishment for illegal betting agents is a fine of up to $200,000 along with a jail term of up to seven years.

Meanwhile, punters who bet with an illegal gambling service provider face a fine of up to $10,000 and/or up to six months' jail.

"Major international sporting events such as the Fifa World Cup often lead to an increase in gambling activity, including illegal betting," said the police, adding that they will continue to take firm enforcement action against such illicit acts.

The police advise those seeking help for gambling addiction to contact the National Council on Problem Gambling at 1800-6-668-668.

[[nid:739814]]

esther.lam@asiaone.com