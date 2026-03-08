Police order Meta to disable posts showing man stepping on Quran in Singapore

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has issued Disabling Directions (DD) under the Online Criminal Harms Act 2023 (OCHA) to Meta over a video of a man stepping on a Quran in Singapore, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in a statement published on Sunday (March 8).

This act was believed to have taken place on a public bus.

While the original video is no longer available, it had been reposted and shared multiple times across other social media platforms.

The MHA and SPF had assessed that the video constitutes an offence of insulting the religion of another person under Section 17F(4) of the Maintenance Religious Act 1990.

Five DDs were issued to Meta to disable access to the content, while posts containing the video are no longer accessible to end-users in Singapore.

"While some individuals may have reposted the video to condemn the actions of the original poster, doing so perpetuates the offensive content online," MHA said in the statement.

"Members of the public who come across such content are advised to inform the authorities instead."

MHA said that it takes a "strong stance" against threats to Singapore's racial and religious harmony, adding that "we will not tolerate such behaviour, and offenders will be dealt with swiftly and firmly".

Police investigations are ongoing.

