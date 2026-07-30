Police investigating 147 people, more than $150k in suspected scam proceeds seized

A total of 147 people are under police investigation for allegedly allowing scammers to use their bank accounts to facilitate money-laundering.

The suspects were identified during an islandwide enforcement operation targeting individuals suspected of perpetrating government officials scams, impersonation scams, investment scams and job scams.

From June 17 to 30, the Cyber Command's Anti-Scam Centre (ASC) partnered with local banks to detect and freeze 158 bank accounts linked to scam activities.

More than $150,000 in suspected scam proceeds were seized, said the police on Wednesday (July 29).

The police said they also collaborated with social media platforms, messaging-application providers and telecommunications companies to take down 1,123 online enablers and disable 370 phone lines that had been used to support scam operations.

For assisting another to retain benefits from criminal conduct in certain circumstances, offenders can be jailed for up to three years, or fined up to $50,000, or both.

The offence of unauthorized access to computer material carries a jail term of up to two years, or a fine of up to $5,000, or both for first-time offenders.

Convicted scammers and members or recruiters of scam syndicates will face mandatory caning of between six and 24 strokes.

Scam mules who enable scammers by laundering scam proceeds, providing SIM cards or Singpass credentials face discretionary caning of up to 12 strokes.

For more information on scams, members of the public can visit www.scamshield.gov.sg or call the ScamShield Helpline at 1799.

Anyone with information on scams may call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness. All information will be kept strictly confidential.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com