Police probing allegations of misconduct by former youth sailor

The police are investigating claims of misconduct made by a former youth sailor on social media.

The Singapore Sailing Federation (SSF) said in a statement on Sunday (April 12) that it is aware of the "serious allegations" shared by a former athlete involving another athlete concerning incidents in 2022 and 2023, and has lodged a police report.

It has also lodged a report with Sport Singapore’s Safe Sport Commission on April 7 "to enable authorities to conduct the necessary investigations and provide appropriate support".

"Our immediate priority is the individual’s safety and well-being," said SSF.

"We urge the public to respect the privacy of all parties involved and to refrain from speculation while legal processes are underway."

In an Instagram post on April 5, the former youth sailor alleged that she was sexually assaulted by a teammate in 2022 when she was with the National Sailing Centre.

According to posts, she was 13 when the first alleged offence took place during an overseas competition, and subsequently after a training session in Singapore.

SSF said that it is committed to the Safe Sport Unified Code and maintaining a sporting environment free from all forms of harassment.

Launched in 2021, the Safe Sport Unified Code lays out industry-wide guidelines for Singapore’s sporting community on what constitutes sexual, physical and psychological misconduct and other inappropriate behaviour that takes place in a sporting environment.

The police confirmed that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

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chingshijie@asiaone.com