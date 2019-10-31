Police probing man accused of stealing and seen in video begging captor for leniency

In a seven-minute video posted on the All Singapore Stuff Facebook page, the suspect is seen at a ground floor lift lobby, kneeling on one leg and begging an older man, who appears to be the person who caught him.
PHOTO: Facebook/All Singapore Stuff
Malavika Menon
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - Police are investigating a man who was arrested for allegedly stealing and seen in a video begging the person who caught him for leniency.

Police said on Thursday (Oct 31) that they were alerted to a theft at Block 338, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1, at 1.34pm on Sunday. The 39-year-old suspect was later arrested by the police.

In a seven-minute video posted on the All Singapore Stuff Facebook page, the suspect is seen at a ground floor lift lobby, kneeling on one leg and begging an older man, who appears to be the person who caught him. At one point, the suspect kowtows.

The captor tells him in Hokkien: "I gave you a chance earlier. You didn't take it."

The suspect then tries to run away but gets pinned down to the floor by the other man. He tries to apologise to his captor but to no avail.

At some point, the suspect tries to escape again and gets pinned against a lift door by the captor, who says he is in his 50s, with the help of another man.

Eventually, a police officer arrives and the 39-year-old is arrested.

It is unclear what the man stole but his captor tells the police officer in the clip it was a cellphone, before correcting himself and saying it was an earphone.

Earlier on Oct 3, a taxi driver was photographed begging for leniency in front of National Environment Agency officers who caught him smoking in his cab.

The cabby was fined $200 on the spot.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Singapore Police Force Theft/Burglary

TRENDING

&#039;I&#039;ve never been jealous of my brother&#039;, says Christopher Lee&#039;s younger bro Frederick
'I've never been jealous of my brother', says Christopher Lee's younger bro Frederick
&#039;Ghost&#039; in red traditional robes spotted along the road, local drivers spooked out
'Ghost' in red traditional robes spotted along the road, local drivers spooked out
&#039;I&#039;m slipping&#039;: Mount Fuji climber missing after live-streaming his own fall from Japan&#039;s highest mountain
'I'm slipping': Mount Fuji climber missing after live-streaming his own fall from Japan's highest mountain
Police probing man accused of stealing and seen in video begging captor for leniency
Police probing man accused of stealing and seen in video begging captor for leniency
10-year-old boy drains $1.7k of mum&#039;s salary to buy game character &#039;skins&#039;
10-year-old boy drains $1.7k of mum's salary to buy game character 'skins'
Malaysia to proceed with JB-S&#039;pore RTS rail project, says Mahathir; estimated cost cut by 36 per cent to $1.03b
Malaysia to proceed with JB-S'pore RTS rail project, says Mahathir; estimated cost cut by 36 per cent to $1.03b
Night markets to visit in Bangkok that are not Ratchada Rot Fai, Artbox and JJ Green
Night markets to visit in Bangkok that are not Ratchada Rot Fai, Artbox and JJ Green
Youth admits raping 15-year-old student who was drunk after Truth or Dare game
Youth admits raping 15-year-old student who was drunk after Truth or Dare game
Planning to break up after you BTO-ed? You might lose up to $78K
Planning to break up after you BTO-ed? You might lose up to $78K
Firm gets $160,800 fine for illegal streaming devices
Firm gets $160,800 fine for illegal streaming devices
Belinda Lee &#039;ran away&#039; from her husband during their first meeting
Belinda Lee 'ran away' from her husband during their first meeting
Here&#039;s how to make homemade brown sugar bubble tea that&#039;s cheaper and better than store bought ones
Here's how to make homemade brown sugar bubble tea that's cheaper and better than store bought ones

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Weekend planner Nov 2-3: Walking Dead Halloween, Japan food convention, Street Superior Festival &amp; other fun activities
Weekend planner Nov 2-3: Walking Dead Halloween, Japan food convention, Street Superior Festival & other fun activities
KTV Singapore showdown - Teo Heng, Cash Studio, Manekineko &amp; more
KTV Singapore showdown - Teo Heng, Cash Studio, Manekineko & more
Dental clinics in Johor Bahru: How much can you save by going across the border?
Dental clinics in Johor Bahru: How much can you save by going to Malaysia?
Up to 50% off Beauty in The Pot, Burger King avocado burgers &amp; other deals this week
Up to 50% off Beauty in The Pot, Burger King avocado burgers & other deals this week

Home Works

Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you&#039;ll want to return to every day
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you'll want to return to every day
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
How to choose your material: SPC flooring

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Netizens slam viral Instagram story about &#039;Chinese girl that loves ahneiii food&#039;
Netizens slam viral Instagram story about 'Chinese girl that loves ahneiii food'
Man cycles in the middle of Newton Circus road, faceplants onto the back of a car
Man cycles in the middle of Newton Circus road, faceplants onto the back of a car
7-time groomsman cries at his wedding because he&#039;s &#039;finally married&#039;
7-time groomsman cries at his wedding because he's 'finally married'
Taiwanese drama set in Singapore features romance between 2 women
Taiwanese drama set in Singapore features romance between 2 women

SERVICES