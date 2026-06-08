Police pursue vehicle on PIE, intercept and arrest alleged drink-driver in Tampines

A 25-year-old male van driver was arrested for alleged rash act and failing to provide a breath sample for analysis after a police pursuit which ended in Tampines on Sunday (June 7).

The incident started at about 2.05pm when officers spotted a vehicle of interest while patrolling along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) towards Bedok Reservoir Flyover.

Following a pursuit, police officers intercepted and signalled the man to stop along Simei Road.

A video of the incident posted on social media shows a police fast response car stopped at an angle slightly ahead of the black-coloured van. Another police vehicle is stopped behind the van.

Three officers are seen handcuffing the man behind his back, as a fourth officer directs traffic away from the leftmost of two lanes.

They are later joined by officers from at least four other police fast response cars.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said the van driver was suspected to be driving under the influence of alcohol and had refused to provide breath specimen for analysis.

While the police did not elaborate on why the van is a vehicle of interest, AsiaOne understands that such vehicles are usually associated with outstanding traffic summonses, ongoing investigations, or suspicious activities.

No injuries were reported in the incident, the police said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

In a August 2020 news release, the police stated that their next-generation fast response cars are equipped with automated number plate recognition that detects vehicles of interest on the move.

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editor@asiaone.com